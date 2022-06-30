The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Thunder Over Cedar Creek Lake: Head to the lake to enjoy an airshow in celebration of America from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Creek Lake in Mabank. At the event will be the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, Airforce Heritage Flight, the P-51 Mustang, two historic B-29s and more. This show is free and supports local veterans through CampV, Navy-Marine Corps Relief and Fisher House. Donations for this are only accepted by visiting https://ccveteransfoundation.org/ .
“Celebrate America”: The Tyler Community Band will be performing at a free concert featuring patriotic music Saturday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Southern Oaks Baptist Church, 601 E. Amherst Dr., Tyler. Feel free to wear your red, white and blue or come as you are.
Coffee and Connections: Make some connections to help your business grow at the July Coffee and Connections Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Foundry Coffee shop, 202 S Broadway Ave., Tyler. This event will be hosted outside on the coffee shop’s patio. The spotlight speaker for this month is Rachel Donnell with Primrose Health Solutions.
Independence Day Cookout: Enjoy a cookout this Fourth of July weekend from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Central Baptist Church, 1343 E. Grande Blvd., Tyler. There will be games, a water slide and free food.
Independence Day Festival: Enjoy a festival celebrating America from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Bella Vista Lake Palestine, 22525 Texas 155, Flint. Starting at 3 p.m. there will be live music on two different stages. A fireworks show will happen at 9:30 p.m. and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. There will be numerous food trucks at the event along with vendors, a raffle, swimming, live spray painting bounce houses, volleyball and more to enjoy. A portion of all proceeds goes toward the Wounded Warrior Project. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for those 5 to 18 years and free for kids under 5 years.
Texas Shakespeare Festival, 7:30 p.m. Friday, “Nell Gwynn”; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, “The Tempest”; 7:30 p.m. Sunday, “The Music Man,” Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. For information or to purchase tickets online, go to http://www.texasshakespeare.com/ .
Longview Cruisers Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Longview. Parking will be along Methvin Street in front of the courthouse. The event will include award for most patriotic car, a 50/50 raffle with proceeds going to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, door prizes, food trucks and music.
“The Diary of Anne Frank,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $25 general admission. Information: (903) 634-7665, https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
“Alexander’s Ragtime Band and Saloon Revue,” performed by Jefferson Opera House Theatre Players, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Union Missionary Baptist Church, 520 Houston St., Jefferson. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 children 12 and younger. Information: www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com .
“Crushin’ Cancer & Getting Muddy,” Fourth of July Mud Bash, Gates open 8 a.m. Friday, close noon Tuesday, Gator Run Offroad Park, CR 2211, Tatum. Includes a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Sunday. Information: (903) 472-8752, https://www.gatorrunoffroadpark.com/ .