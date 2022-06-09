The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo, gates open at 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Gladewater Rodeo Arena. Tickets: $16 for adults, $8 for ages 12 and younger. Information: GladewaterRodeo.com .
Downtown Longview Wine Swirl, 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Street between Green and High streets. Wineries from across Texas will provide wine tastings. Also includes art vendors, food trucks and music. General admission: $50, VIP admission: $75. Information: VisitLongviewTexas.com/WineSwirl .
Bluegrass & Blue Bell Acoustic Jam, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
“Concert Under the Stars” Swing Me Back to Texas Western Swing Festival, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Tickets: $15, at eventbrite.com. Free western movie follows concert. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Annual Summer Kick-Off: Start summer at the 4th annual Summer Kick-Off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the downtown Tyler square. There will be sweet treats, other food, vendors, games and prizes. Those who come are welcome to bring lawn chairs.
Tyler Celtic Festival: Celebrate the Celtic heritage at the Tyler Celtic Fest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at The Grove, 15972 Texas Hwy 64 E. There will be storytellers, performances, historical lectures, highland games, bagpipers and more. To purchase tickets and for more information visit https://tinyurl.com/239za2s8 .
Tomato Fest: Go out to the 38th Annual Tomato Fest from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Jacksonville. There will be five blocks of vendors, farmers market, live entertainment, a talent show, car show, many tomato themed activities and more. For more information visit http://www.jacksonvilletexas.com/ .
ETX Juneteenth Pageant Gala: Enjoy the ETX Juneteenth Pageant Gala from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St. Contestants are vying for the title in multiple categories including Minnie Miss/Mr, Little Miss/Mr., Miss/Mr. Elite and others. For more information about the pageant visit https://www.facebook.com/ETXJuneteenthPageant
Rotary Club Kids Fishing Day: Spend the day fishing with your child at the Lindale Rotary Clubs Kids Fishing Event from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the American Legion Post 15, 18251 CR 498, Lindale. Along with fishing there will also be hot dogs and chips served. For more information call Todd Froebe at (817) 781-8382 or Amanda Froebe at (903) 882-5333.