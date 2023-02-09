The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
East Texas Builders Association Home & Design Show, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Tickets: $5 advance, $7 at the door, free for children younger than 12. Information: www.easttexasbuilders.org .
Jim Breuer Freedom of Laughter Tour, 7 p.m. Friday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $25 to $55. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
Discover Longview Tour, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Visit Longview Marketplace, 109 W. Tyler St., Longview. A chauffeured trolley will take participants behind the scenes of some of Longview's most popular places, as well as some of the city's hidden gems. Lunch included. Tickets: $45. Information: https://www.visitlongviewtexas.com/ .
“Divinely Made: The Ongoing Legacy of the Divine Nine,” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. A celebration of Black History Month with an exhibit on the Divine Nine — a group of nine, historically black fraternities and sororities which make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council. The exhibit is on display through March 25. Admission: $5 adults, $2 senior citizens, $1 students. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
“The Fight for My Life” Gospel Stage Play, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. Written, directed and produced by Ronald Heard Jr. (Riot the Comedian), “The Fight for My Life” is a modern adaptation of the biblical story of Job and is a comedy/drama for the whole family. Tickets: $25. Information: https://heardmediaproductions.com/ .
Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Jam, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
“Crowns,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $12.50 to $25. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Valentine R&B Comedy Show & Concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Valentine’s Day kick-off concert featuring Fonzo Crow, Sensational singers Ryan Terrell & EMJ, Victor Phazz Clark and host Trip Jay. Tickets: $35. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1117334588906793/ .
My Vintage Valentine: Murder Mystery Dinner, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Tickets: $40. Information: https://visittyler.com/calendar/ .
Hit the Bricks, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, downtown Tyler. Activities take place throughout the day. Information: https://www.downtowntyler.org/events .