The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Mirth & Merriment, 7:30 Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Van Cliburn Auditorium, Kilgore College campus. Features Texas Shakespeare Festival alums sharing Christmas tales, songs and poems. Tickets: $30. Information: https://www.texasshakespeare.com/ .
Library Cheermeister Party, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Longview Public Library Eastman Plaza, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Event will include crafts, food, games, activity stations, performances and Christmas story time with Santa Flavious and his magical elves. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/ .
“Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $15. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Christmas Extravaganza, presented by the TJC Apache Band and Apache Belles, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center, 1303 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. An evening of live music, dancing, sing-a-longs. Tickets: $10. Information: https://www.tjc.edu/culturalartsdistrict .
Christmas in the Park, 6 p.m. Friday, Children’s Park of Tyler, 110 E. Dobbs, St., Tyler. The event includes lights throughout the park, Christmas carols around the Christmas tree, s’mores, and the signature snowman soup. Information: https://www.childrensparktyler.org/ .
Christmas Express Train, presented by Historic Jefferson Railway. Narrated train rides at 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $15, children free. Information: https://diamonddonempire.com/historic-jefferson-railway/ .
Brian Regan Live, 7 p.m. Saturday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. The comedian has his own Netflix series, “Stand Up and Away! With Brian Regan.” Tickets: $30 to $65 Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
A Green Christmas, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, The Green, 207 S. Spur 63, Longview. Includes performances, vendors, games, arts and crafts, sleigh ride, Adopt-a-Tree competition, movie and appearance by the Grinch. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/ .
“A Swingin’ Christmas Show,” featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows show: “White Christmas,” starring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney. Reservations required. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20, available online at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
“Winter Wonderland,” presented by Tyler Civic Chorale, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. Admission: $25 in advance, $30 at the door, free for students and children. Information: https://www.tylercivicchorale.org/events .
Breakfast with Santa, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St., Tyler. The breakfast includes a visit and picture with Santa, arts and crafts, hot chocolate, doughnuts and a letter to Santa. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.cityoftyler.org/ .
Hit the Bricks Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, downtown Tyler. Event vendors, gift wrapping, holiday music and photos with Santa. Santa arrives at 1 p.m. Information: https://www.facebook.com/DowntownTyler/ .
“Barkin’ Around the Christmas Tree” Holiday Hop, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, 303 H.G. Mosley Parkway, Longview. Annual come and go open house will showcase “Santa PAWS Giving Tree” and also includes drinks, desserts, vendors and classic Christmas carols. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3885/Animal-Care-and-Adoption-Center .
Porchella Front Porch Concert Series, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, in Tyler's Azalea District. The Tyler Loop invites you to take a walk around the historic neighborhood, which is lit up for Christmas, and listen to five local musicians performing live on different porches. The event is free and all featured homes with the artists are within walking distance of each other. Information: porchconcert.com.
Christmas parades:
● Big Sandy Christmas Parade, "Light Up Our World," 6:30 p.m. Saturday
● Canton Lighted Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m. Saturday