The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Fritz Hager III concert, 8 p.m. Saturday, Stanley’s Famous Pit Barbecue, 525 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler. Includes an acoustic performance and guest Quartz Eyed featuring members of Gorgeous Jetson. Tickets: $50 advance reserved, $20 advance general admission, $25 day of show. Information: www.stanleysfamous.com/live-music/ .
Rock and Roll at the Dome, 7 p.m. Saturday, Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St., Tyler. Watch your favorite rock songs come to life in this psychedelic musical experience. Tickets: $5. Information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu/ .
Duck. Duck. Moose!, Theatre Longview’s improv comedy group, 7 p.m. Saturday, Community Connections, 501 Pine Tree Road, Longview. Tickets: $10. Information: www.theatrelongview.com/ .
Sting Ray Anthony’s “Jukebox Rocks” Rock ‘n’ Roll Extravaganza, 7 p.m. Saturday, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., Gilmer. Featuring rock ‘n’ roll music from the ‘50s and ‘60s with special guest Shake Rattle & Roll. Ticket information: (832) 312-0074 or stevemdxelvis@gmail.com .
Moto Xtreme Circus, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Longview Rodeo Arena, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. High adrenaline show combines action sports with circus thrill acts, featuring the X Metal Riders freestyle motorcycle riders and multiple X Games medalist Morgan Wade from Tyler. Tickets: $20 adults, $8 children in advance; $22 adults, $12 children at gate. Information: (941) 870-7444 or www.motoxtremecircus.com/ .
Texas Shakespeare Festival, “The Taming of the Shrew,” 2 p.m. Friday and Sunday; “Nell Gwynn,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday; “The Tempest,” 2 p.m. Saturday; “The Music Man,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets and information: http://www.texasshakespeare.com/ .