The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Haunted houses:
● Graystone Haunted Manor, 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, 13481 FM 986 W., Longview. Attractions include The Manor, Oak Raven Cemetery, Labyrinth of Time, Karnival of Karnage and Spooky Woods. Tickets: $25 general admission, $35 VIP, $5 midway. Information: https://graystonehaunt.com/ .
● Doc Wilkes House of Horrors, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1228 Market St., Longview. Attractions include Mine of Mystery and Fright Show Museum. Tickets: $20 general admission, $25 VIP. Information and schedule: http://www.docwilkeshaunt.com/ .
● World of Khaos, 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, 816 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Attractions include Nightmares on Oakwood Street and Karnevil's Revenge. Tickets: $20 general admission, $30 VIP fast pass. Information: http://worldofkhaos.com/ .
● Corpse Grove Haunted Trail, 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, 15972 Texas 64 E., Tyler. Attractions include House of the Broken and The Wicked Playground. Tickets: Adults, $15 main haunt, $20 two haunts; children up to 12 years old, $7.50 main haunt, $10 one haunt. Information: http://facebook.com/corpsegrove .
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Josh Mandreger. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Halloween Fright Fest Concert Under the Stars, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 6 p.m. Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows concert: “The Crystal Ball,” starring Ray Milland and Paulette Goddard. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $10, sold online at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918 2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
Circus on Ice, 4 p.m. Friday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. A frozen adventure with classic characters, circus acts, jugglers, clowns and skaters. Tickets: $25 adults, $15 children ages 2-12. Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/CircusOnIceUSA/events .
Historic Haunts & Legends of Longview, Haunted Walking Tours, 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Longview. Tickets: $20, available at eventbrite.com . Tours leave from Gregg County Historical Museum. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
East Texas Yamboree Queen’s Parade, 11 a.m. Saturday, downtown Gilmer. Other Yamboree activities include Saturday night barn dance, carnival, live music, street dance, pie contest, vendors, art show, antique & classic car show and more. Admission: free. Information: www.yamboree.com .