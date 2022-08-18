The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
“Enoch’s Red Grape Walk, Stomp and Barrel,” 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery, 871 Ferguson Road, Harleton. Cost: wine walk wine making, $40 per person; grape stomping, $70 per couple. Information: www.enochsstomp.com or (903) 240-1587.
Pawchella, hosted by Tyler Parks and Recreation, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Fun Forest Pool, 900 N. Glenwood Blvd., Tyler. Includes a best-dressed competition, cool treats and free gifts. Proof of vaccination will be required. No aggressive dogs are allowed. All dogs must be on leashes while entering and leaving the facility. Admission: free. Information: (903) 531-1370 or https://www.cityoftyler.org/ .
East Texas Oil Field photos by Jack Nolan, on exhibit through Dec. 10, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The exhibit includes photos of the East Texas oil field taken by Nolan in the 1930s.The exhibit will include 17 real photo postcard (RPPC) enlargements by Nolan (1889-1972), a prolific photographer of oil boom communities. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: (903) 983-8295, https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
Skating at Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Gladewater Class of 1972 Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, downtown Gladewater. Registration fee: $20. Event includes awards and a 50/50 raffle drawing. Admission: free. Information: Raymond Johnson at (903) 237-9740 or Leon Word at (903) 720-0959.
The Isaacs in Concert, 7 p.m. Friday, Liberty Hall, 103 W. Erwin St., Tyler. The Isaacs were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2020. They were officially inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 14, 2021, after performing as guests for 30 years. Tickets: $49 to $69. Information: https://libertytyler.com/ .