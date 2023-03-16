The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Celtic Angels Ireland, 7 p.m. Friday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Tickets: $19 to $51. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Pub Crawl, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, downtown Longview. Locations include Greenside Beverage Co., Judd’s Downtown, Roma’s Italian Kitchen, Oil Horse Brewing Company and Silver Grizzly Espresso. Information: https://www.visitlongviewtexas.com/173/Calendar .
St. Patrick’s Day Block Party, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Longview. Featuring live music, food trucks, drinks and games. Information: https://www.visitlongviewtexas.com/ .
Spring Break Party, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. The event will include crafts, story time and a visit by the Kilgore College mascots. Admission: $7. Information: https://easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu/ .
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $10 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: (985) 624-8577, https://capgunshows.com/ .
“To Kill a Mockingbird,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $12.50 to $25. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Vintage Market Days of East Texas Spring Event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, The Oil Palace, 10408 Texas 64, Tyler. The event includes vendors, artisans and makers, antiques, original art, clothing, jewelry, home décor, outdoor furnishings, food trucks and more. Tickets: $10 to $15. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1228254374794252/ .
St. Patrick’s Day Party, 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Includes four live bands, DJ, green beer, Irish food. Information: https://etxbrew.com/site/ .