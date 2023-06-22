If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Concert Under the Stars Swing Doo Rock, starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Theme: “Dance & Romance.” Free movie follows concert: “Glass Bottom Boat, starring Rod Taylor and Doris Day. Tickets: $10, available online at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
30th annual Juneteenth Black Rodeo, presented by the Real Cowboy Association, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Longview Rodeo Arena, 100 Grand Blvd. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $30 advance, $45 at the gate. Advance tickets available at Boot Barn in Marshall and Shreveport and Gabriel’s Menswear in Longview. Information: (903) 235-8020 or www.realcowboyassociation.com .
Diocesan Charismatic Renewal Congress, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Three-day congress will include gospel music, praise, scripture readings and testimonials. Admission: free. Information: (903) 241-4641 or teolanda1986@gmail.com .
East Texas Men in Harmony, 3 p.m. Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., Longview. The concert is presented by the church’s Music & Fine Arts Council. Admission: Free.
“The Sound of Music,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $15 to $30. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Bee Day in the Garden, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. The third annual event includes food trucks, vendors, music, workshops and children’s activities. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.cityoftyler.org/ .