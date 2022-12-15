The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
“The Nutcracker,” presented by the Marshall Ballet Theatre, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Memorial City Hall, Tickets: $30 to $45. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
“If Every Day Was Like Christmas,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Featuring Elvis tribute artists Bill Cherry and Moses Snow, Shake Rattle & Roll and Fever the band. Tickets: $35-$60. Information: https://libertytyler.com/ .
“A Swingin’ Christmas Show,” featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows show: “Holiday Inn,” starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. Reservations required. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20, available online at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
Santa & Mrs. Claus at Christmas in the Park, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Hugh Camp County Park, 5716 Old Highway 135 N., Liberty City. The light display will be until the New Year. Admission: Free.
Holiday Ball, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Tyler Senior Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler. The event will feature a performance by Smooth Cactus Band. Refreshments will be served. Attire: semi-formal. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission: $6. Information: (903) 531-1370.
“Walk to Bethlehem,” 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 501 Indian Springs Road, Marshall. The live Nativity walk-through event includes five scenes retelling the Christmas story with actors, scenery, animals and choirs. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 935-3787.
Christmas on Polk Street, Saturday, downtown Jefferson. Featuring live music, shopping, dining, sales, Christmas treats and giveaways. Cost: Free.
Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling, 8 p.m. Saturday, Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., Gilmer. Tickets: $25 general admission, $40 ringside. Information: www.dwarfanators.com/ .
Jingle and Mingle, 6 p.m. Saturday, Fellowship Bible Church, 4600 McCann Road, Longview. Includes a gingerbread house contest, cookie decorating, ugly sweater contest, hot cocoa bar and singing around the fire. Information: longviewfbc.com/ .
80 Acre Market, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, 12229 FM 1650, Gilmer. Includes shopping, live music, family activities, food trucks and lounging. Information: www.facebook.com/80acremarket/ .
6th Annual ETX Ugly Sweater Contest & Christmas Party, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Event will include prizes, live music featuring PanikDevice! Contest judging will begin at 9 p.m. Admission: Free. Information: visittyler.com/calendar/ .