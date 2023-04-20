The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.

Downtown Longview Wine Swirl, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, West Tyler Street between Center and Fredonia streets. General admission: Free. Wine-tasting area entry: $10. Wineries will charge $1 per tasting. The event also will include live music, food trucks and artisan vendors. Information: https://www.visitlongviewtexas.com/250/Wine-Swirl .

Longview PRCA Rodeo
Buy Now

Gauge McBride competes in the bareback riding competition during the Longview PRCA Rodeo on April 8, 2022, at the Longview Rodeo Arena.

Longview PRCA Rodeo, hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Rodeo Arena Pavilion, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $12 to $25. Information: www.longviewrodeo.com .

Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Matt Coats. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .

“Lost in Yonkers,” presented by Kilgore College Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Van Cliburn Auditorium on KC campus. Tickets: $10 general admission, $7 Kilgore College students. Information: https://www.kilgore.edu/ .

“Blooms & Butterflies,” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Teague Park, 1201 Park Lane, Longview. Hosted by the Zonta Club of Longview, the event will include plant sales, arts and crafts and vendors. Information: https://zontalongview.clubexpress.com/ .

Harvest Festival Crawfish Boil
Buy Now

The 24th annual Harvest Festival Crawfish Boil on April 13, 2019, at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.

Harvest Festival Crawfish Boil, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Tickets: $45 in advance, available at Bodacious BBQ, 904 N. Sixth St., in Longview. Information: http://www.harvestfestivallivestockshow.com/crawfish-boil/ .

Avalon Faire
Buy Now

Two knights compete in a jousting event April 17, 2021, at Avalon Faire.

Avalon Faire, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 1076 FM 1252 W., Kilgore. Tickets: $15, adults 19 and older; $10, students 13-18; $6, children 4-12; free, children 3 and younger. Information: https://www.avalonfaire.com/ .

Mary Poppins

Cast members rehearse for "Mary Poppins" at Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler.

“Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Pollard Theater Center, Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler. Tickets: $18. Information: http://showtix4u.com/ or (903) 521-0069.

“Godspell Jr.,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $12.50. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/.

Arts Fest, presented by Tyler ISD Visual & Performing Arts, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Legacy High School, 4500 Red Raider Drive, Tyler. Includes live music, art exhibits, All-City band, orchestra and choir, honors choir, art making stations, pottery demonstrations, theater workshops and dance tutorials. Admission: Free.

Ruthie Foster Concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Doors open at 6 p.m. The singer and guitarist is a multiple Grammy nominee, 2019 U.S. Artist Fellowship Award recipient, seven-time Blues Music Award winner and three-time Austin Music Award recipient. Tickets: $24 to $36. Information: https://libertytyler.com/ .

Earth Day Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. The event will include vendor booths, Kona Ice, a DJ, children’s activities and yoga in the park. Information: https://www.cityoftyler.org/ .

7th Annual Crawfish Boil, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, ETX Brewing Company, 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. The event will feature live music, fresh crawfish and craft beer. Information: https://etxbrew.com/site/index.php/events/ .

“Working: The Musical,” presented by East Texas Baptist University’s School of Communication and Performing Arts, 7 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Mabee Recital Hall in Jenna Guest Music Building, ETBU campus in Marshall. Tickets: $10. Information: http://www.etbu.edu/box-office .

Tags

Features Editor

I began my role as features editor in March 2020, right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is my second stint at the News-Journal. A Louisiana native, I also was in the Leadership Longview class of 2000.