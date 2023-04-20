The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Downtown Longview Wine Swirl, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, West Tyler Street between Center and Fredonia streets. General admission: Free. Wine-tasting area entry: $10. Wineries will charge $1 per tasting. The event also will include live music, food trucks and artisan vendors. Information: https://www.visitlongviewtexas.com/250/Wine-Swirl .
Longview PRCA Rodeo, hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Rodeo Arena Pavilion, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $12 to $25. Information: www.longviewrodeo.com .
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Matt Coats. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
“Lost in Yonkers,” presented by Kilgore College Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Van Cliburn Auditorium on KC campus. Tickets: $10 general admission, $7 Kilgore College students. Information: https://www.kilgore.edu/ .
“Blooms & Butterflies,” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Teague Park, 1201 Park Lane, Longview. Hosted by the Zonta Club of Longview, the event will include plant sales, arts and crafts and vendors. Information: https://zontalongview.clubexpress.com/ .
Harvest Festival Crawfish Boil, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Tickets: $45 in advance, available at Bodacious BBQ, 904 N. Sixth St., in Longview. Information: http://www.harvestfestivallivestockshow.com/crawfish-boil/ .
Avalon Faire, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 1076 FM 1252 W., Kilgore. Tickets: $15, adults 19 and older; $10, students 13-18; $6, children 4-12; free, children 3 and younger. Information: https://www.avalonfaire.com/ .
“Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Pollard Theater Center, Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler. Tickets: $18. Information: http://showtix4u.com/ or (903) 521-0069.
“Godspell Jr.,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $12.50. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/.
Arts Fest, presented by Tyler ISD Visual & Performing Arts, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Legacy High School, 4500 Red Raider Drive, Tyler. Includes live music, art exhibits, All-City band, orchestra and choir, honors choir, art making stations, pottery demonstrations, theater workshops and dance tutorials. Admission: Free.
Ruthie Foster Concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Doors open at 6 p.m. The singer and guitarist is a multiple Grammy nominee, 2019 U.S. Artist Fellowship Award recipient, seven-time Blues Music Award winner and three-time Austin Music Award recipient. Tickets: $24 to $36. Information: https://libertytyler.com/ .
Earth Day Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. The event will include vendor booths, Kona Ice, a DJ, children’s activities and yoga in the park. Information: https://www.cityoftyler.org/ .
7th Annual Crawfish Boil, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, ETX Brewing Company, 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. The event will feature live music, fresh crawfish and craft beer. Information: https://etxbrew.com/site/index.php/events/ .
“Working: The Musical,” presented by East Texas Baptist University’s School of Communication and Performing Arts, 7 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Mabee Recital Hall in Jenna Guest Music Building, ETBU campus in Marshall. Tickets: $10. Information: http://www.etbu.edu/box-office .