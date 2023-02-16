The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
“75650,” annual winter show presented by the Hallsville High School Bobcat Belles, 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Hallsville High School Performing Arts Center, 616 Cal Young Road, Hallsville. The dance variety show features the national award winning, premiere dance and drill team of Hallsville High School performing jazz, hip-hop, military, tap, black light, contemporary, pom, novelty and high kick routines. Guests include the Bobcat Belles Dance Company, Hallsville High School’s auxiliary line, drumline, the Belle Dads and host Tyler Lohr. Tickets: $15. Information: www.bobcatbelles.com .
Mardi Gras Upriver, Friday through Sunday, downtown Jefferson. Activities include Krewe of Hebe motorcycle parade 1:45 p.m., Krewe of Hebe grand parade 2 p.m. Saturday; Krewe of Hebe children’s parade 2 p.m. Sunday. Other events are scheduled throughout the weekend. Admission: $10 wristband covers all three days. Information: www.mardigrasupriver.com .
Ricky Borden Memorial Kid Fish Derby, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Teague Park, 1201 Park Lane, Longview. Families with children 3 to 16 years old are encouraged to participate. Fishing poles and bait will be available. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/4100/Teague-Park .
“Copa with the View,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. A vintage lounge night-inspired evening with dinner, mocktails and dessert. Tickets: $150, table for two; $300, table for four. Tickets for matinee: $20, meal and drinks not included. Information: artsviewchildrenstheatre.com .
“Crowns,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $12.50 to $25. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer, traveling exhibit on display through May 21, Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway, Tyler. Tickets: $10, does not include general admission. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. General admission: $0 adults, $8 children. Information: discoveryscienceplace.org .
“West of Eden,” an evening of student-directed plays, 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Black Box Theatre, Jenna Guest Music Building at East Texas Baptist University, Marshall. Plays include “Scenes and Revelations,” directed by ETBU junior Koby Hankins; and “The Diary of Adam and Eve,” directed by ETBU senior Amy Hobbs. Tickets: $10 general admission, free with ETBU ID. Information: http://www.etbu.edu/boxoffice .
Mardi Gras Gumbo Cook-off, 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Henderson Civic Center, 1005 Highway 64 W., Henderson. The event includes Swampland Revival zydeco band, beer and wine garden, cake walk, cornhole games, costume contest and gumbo. Information: https://www.facebook.com/cityofhendersontx/ .