The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
“Salute: A Toast to Italy,” presented by the Longview Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m. Saturday, Letourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Take an Italian journey with Rachmaninov, Berlioz, Tchaikovsky and Respighi. Conducted by Gregory Grabowski with guest pianist Jonathan Tsay. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $21 to $45 for adults, $10 for students, $5 for children. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
East Texas Symphonic Band, 3 p.m. Sunday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Featuring Verdi’s “Forza Del Destino,” “Victory at Sea” and “Procession of the Nobles.” Tickets: $10 adults, free for students and children but tickets are still required. Information: www.etsymphonicband.org .
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Kid Icarus. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Quilt Bazaar and Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Heartisans Marketplace, 3501 Gilmer Road, Longview. Hosted by Country Patches Quilt Guild, the event will feature a wide selection of throw-size quilts for sale, each quilt hand-made by guild members available for $100 each. Tickets for annual Quilt Raffle, $2; drawing, Dec. 17. Information: www.countrypatches.org .
“Deliver Us,” presented by Ballet Magnificat!, 7 p.m. Sunday, Faith Center at First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Doors to the Faith Center on Whaley Street will open at 6:30 p.m. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LongviewFUMC .
Rose City Music Festival, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, The Square in downtown Tyler. Lineup includes Untold Story at 5:15 p.m., Fritz Hager III at 6:30 p.m., Nelly at 7:45 p.m. and Koe Wetzel at 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $80 and up. Information: https://therosecitymusicfestival.com/ .
“Hands on a Hardbody,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. The show is inspired by true events of the 1997 documentary of the same name by S.R. Bindler. Tickets: $25. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Shake Rattle & Roll, 1950s and ‘60s tribute show group, 2 p.m. Sunday, Esquire Theatre, 114 W. Sabine St., Carthage. Tickets and information: (832) 312-0074 or https://www.facebook.com/shakerattleroll4/ .