The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, 6085 U.S. 259 N., Longview. The drive-thru Christmas light display features nearly 4 million lights, dancing trees, Nativity scenes and more. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Information: Carmela's Magical Santa Land on Facebook.
Piney Park Trail of Lights, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 600 Martin Lake Road, Marshall. The trail of lights includes a 10,000-square-foot light maze, enclosed play area for children, holiday market, food truck park, pictures with Santa, gingerbread house display, music and a 45-foot-tall Christmas tree. Information: www.pineypark.com/ .
Up in Lights: Tyler Lights Christmas Light Park, 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, 12885 CR 192, Tyler. Tyler’s only drive-thru light park, Up in Lights is a 1 mile long light park that covers 12 acres. Admission: $20 per car or truck. No buses or trailers. Information: tylerlights.com/ .
“A Swingin’ Christmas Show,” featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. The outside theater is closed for the season; the inside theater is open with limited seating. Free movie follows show: “Miracle on 34th Street,” starring Maureen O’Hara and John Payne. Reservations required. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20, available online at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
Wonderland of Lights Wassail Walk, 1 p.m.to 5 p.m. Saturday, downtown Marshall. Information: Wonderland of Lights on Facebook.
Mingle & Jingle, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Includes holiday shopping, food and entertainment. Information: www.kilgoremainstreet.com .
15th Annual “Walk off the Bird” Bird Walk, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Tyler State Park, 789 Park Road, Tyler. Walk off that Thanksgiving feast, relax and enjoy the bird life of the East Texas Pineywoods. Bring your binoculars, dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes and be ready for a 2.1-mile walk by the lakeshore. Meet in front of the Silver Canoe Park Store. Information: tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/tyler .
“Tupelo to Vegas,” 5 p.m. Sunday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Features Elvis tribute artists Ben Thompson and Moses Snow, East Texas Doo Wop ladies group Shake Rattle & Roll and tribute band Fever the Band. Doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets: $35-$40. Information: libertytyler.com/ .