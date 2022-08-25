The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Great Cardboard Boat Race, Greater Longview United Way’s official fundraising launch event, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Teague Park pond, 415 American Legion Blvd. Boat entry fee: $200. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewunitedway.org/boatrace .
A Night of Comedy, presented by the Tyler Loop, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. An ensemble cast performs scenes about Tyler and East Texas. Tickets: $10. Information: https://thetylerloop.com/ .
Mentoring Alliance Kids Fest, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College St., Tyler. The festival will include food trucks, petting zoo, gaming truck and inflatables. Admission: Free. Information: https://visittyler.com/calendar/ .
Southern Roots Rabbit and Cavy Shows, 6 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. The event will include 30 to 40 different breeds of rabbits competing for Best of Breed and Best in Show. Admission: free. Information: Anita Matthews, texasgirlie@yahoo.com .
Back to School Bash, 7 p.m. Saturday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Featuring Disney and Netflix star Kevin Quinn and “American Idol’s” fan favorite Colton Dixon. Tickets: $21-$42. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
Concert Under the Stars Sock Hop Saturday, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 8 p.m. Free movie follows concert: “Man’s Favorite Sport,” starring Rock Hudson and Paula Prentiss. Tickets: $10, at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
Ingrid Horner Art Exhibit, on display through Sept. 6, Gallery Main Street, 110 N. College Ave., Tyler. Gallery hours: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. Information: https://downtown-tyler.squarespace.com/call-for-artists .