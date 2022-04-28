The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Camille Saint-Saens Concert, a celebration of the French composer, presented by Longview Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m. Saturday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Conducted by Gregory Grabowski, the orchestra’s centerpiece in the program will be Saint-Saëns’ “Cello Concerto No. 1 in A” minor featuring Evgeni Rachev, cello. Also included will be St. Saëns’ musical menagerie, “The Carnival of the Animals,” with narrator Patrick Hill. Tickets: $20 to $45. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight and https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreMercantile/ .
Avalon Faire, April 2-May 1, weekends only, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, 1076 FM 1252 W., Kilgore. Cost: Adults ages 19 and older $15, students ages 13-18 $10, children ages 4-12 $6, children 3 and younger free, season passes available. Information: https://www.avalonfaire.com/, (903) 985-7633.
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare ABRIDGED,” presented by Kilgore College Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Van Cliburn Auditorium on the college campus. Tickets: $7 Kilgore College students, $10 adults. Information: http://www.kilgore.edu/drama .