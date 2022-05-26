The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
UKC Dog Show, hosted by United Dog Owners Group, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Includes conformation dog shows and rally obedience trials. Admission: free. Information: (903) 407-7138 or fourboyzarunnin@yahoo.com .
Downtown Live Spring 2022, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jenn Ford & the Wide Eyed Devils. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight .
Splash Day, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Longview Swim Center, 1111 W. Fairmont St., Longview. Splash Day also will be held at Ingram Pool, 1400 N. 10th St. Admission: $1. Information: (903) 237-1270 or https://longviewtexas.gov/2724/Aquatic-Events .
“Concert Under the Stars” Sock Hop Saturday, starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing.” Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows concert: “Grease,” starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. Tickets: $10, at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
“WIGS: The Musical,” 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday or 2 p.m. Sunday at the Caldwell Auditorium, 300 S. College Ave., Tyler. “WIGS: The Musical” is a “hilariously honest” production. To purchase tickets and for more information visit https://tinyurl.com/bde2typr
Fair on the Square, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 135 S. Main St., Rusk. As part of Rusk’s 36th annual fair, there will be arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, local businesses and more.
Mosaic Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the True Vine, 2453 Earl Campbell Parkway, Tyler. There will be a selection of local vendors, craft beer, breakfast options from Sola Bread and more. This market will be happening on the last Saturday of summer months.
Splash Kingdom Opening Day, 11 a.m. at 18814 I-20, Canton. The water park has slides, a wave pool, lazy river and much more.
Cross Brand Car and Bike Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cross Brand Cowboy Church, 11915 FM 2015, Tyler. For those who wish not only to look, but also enter their vehicle, registration is from 8 to 11 a.m. and is $30. For more information about the show call JR Brewer at (903) 780-5661.