The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Tractors, Trucks & Fun, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Free tractor registration begins at 8 a.m. Featuring tractor show and awards, tractor games, tractor parade, wagon rides, live music, kids tractor pull, chainsaw carving demonstration, food. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreMainStreet.
Downtown Live Spring 2022, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Wade Skinner. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live.
“Laundry and Bourbon,” performed by Opera House Theatre Players, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Union Missionary Baptist Church, 520 Houston St., Jefferson. Tickets: $15. Information: https://www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com/.
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com.
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Featuring hundreds of displays of new and old guns, ammo, gun parts, books, knives, knife sharpening, coins, jewelry, camouflage and related items at discounted prices. Tickets: $9 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: 985-624-8577, www.capgunshows.com.