The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Gladewater Art & Wine Stroll, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, downtown Gladewater. Artists and wineries will be set up inside various downtown shops. Tickets: $22, includes eight free tastings and free food samples. Art viewing: free. Information: (903) 845-7054, https://www.eventbrite.com/b/tx--longview/food-and-drink/ .
East Texas Sacred Harp Singing Convention, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Henderson Civic Center, 1500 Lake Forest Parkway, Henderson. The songs are from a tune book titled “The Sacred Harp,” which was first published in 1844 and contains mostly religious songs written with the sight-singing aid of four geometrically shaped notes. Admission is free. Information: (903) 863-5379.
“SpongeBob” Musical, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $25-$30. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
“Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St. Tickets: $15 general admission, $12 senior citizens, students, veterans and first responders, $10 members, free for children under 6. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .
Jimmy Fortune in Concert, 7 p.m. Friday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $49-$69. Information: https://libertytyler.com/ .
Second Saturday Cruise Night, 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, downtown Marshall. Includes hot rods, classic cruisers, motorcycles. Hosted by Rusty Lug Nuts of East Texas. Information: https://marshalltexas.com/ .
Hit the Bricks, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, downtown Tyler. Information: https://www.downtowntyler.org/events .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Magic of Eric Eaton, 8 p.m. Saturday, Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Adults-only comedy and magic show. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Tickets: $35 for dinner and show. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Reopalmisle/ .
Dog Days of Summer, 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Longview Swim Center, 1111 W. Fairmont St., Longview. Bring your four-legged friend out for a dip. Participate in contests to win prizes and enter to win door prizes. Admission: $3 per dog. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/2724/Aquatic-Events .