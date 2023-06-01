If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Moto Xtreme Circus, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Longview Rodeo Arena, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. High adrenaline show combines action sports with circus thrill acts, featuring the X Metal Riders, BMX Freestyle, Globe of Death act, Sky Masters, Nuclear Stunt Girls, Pendulum Wheel and more. Tickets: $20 adults, $8 children in advance; $25 adults, $15 children at box office. Information: (941) 870-7444 or https://motoxtremecircus.com/ .
Summer Reading Club Kick-off Party, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. The event will include games, dancing, fun foam, bounce houses and more. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/2897/Summer-Reading-Club .
“The Brothers Grim Spectaculathon,” 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Tickets: $12. Information: https://artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/ .
Longview Cruisers Cruise Night, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, in front of the Gregg County Courthouse, downtown Longview. Classic and new cars will be on display. Information: https://www.visitlongviewtexas.com/ .
Enchanted Garden, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. The event will include character meet and greets with princesses, fairies, witches and more of your favorite movie characters along with refreshments, music and magical moments. Tickets: $30 adult, $10 children 5 to 12, $50 VIP. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
Concert Under the Stars Full Moon Party, starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Theme: “Dance & Romance.” Free movie follows concert: “Pillow Talk,” starring Doris Day. Tickets: $10, available online at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
80 Acre Market, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, 12229 FM 1650, Gilmer. Includes shopping, live music, food trucks and activities for children, including carnival games, face painting, balloons. Information: https://80acremarket.com/pages/80acremarketinfo .
Fiddle Zoo for Kids, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler. Presented by New Texas Sinfonia, the event includes music-themed games and activities, orchestra story time, meet and greet with New Texas Sinfonia performers, live performances and a concert ticket giveaway. Admission: Free. Information: www.newtxsinfonia.com and www.facebook.com/newtxsinfonia .
Fishing with Dads, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St., Tyler. The event will include food vendors and prizes. Fishing equipment will be provided. Admission: Free. Information: https://visittyler.com/calendar/ .
Summer Reading Program Kickoff, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Whitehouse Community Library, 107 Bascom Road, Whitehouse. Includes foam party with Best Day Bubbles. Information: https://visittyler.com/calendar/ .