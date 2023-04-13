The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring Teazur. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Rangerette Revels, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Saturday, Dodson Auditorium on Kilgore College campus; Kilgore College Rangerettes will present annual Rangerette Revels show, “House of Fame.” Tickets: $30 online. All seats are reserved. Information: http://www.rangerette.com .
East Texas Gusher Days, Friday and Saturday, downtown Gladewater. The event will include arts and crafts, carnival, food, wrestling, car show, bands/street dance and chili cook-off. Information: (903) 845-5501, https://www.facebook.com/easttexasgusherdays .
Chautauqua Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Live music and performances, local authors, artists and artisans, face painting and food trucks. Admission: Free. Information: www.longviewtexas.gov/3348/Chautauqua-Festival .
“Cinderella,” presented by TJC Academy of Dance, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. Sunday, Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center, Tyler Junior College, 1303 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Tickets: $15 to $40. Information: https://www.tjc.edu/academyofdance .
15th Annual Rose City Artisan and Flower Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Goodman-LeGrand Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. The event will feature a variety of artisan and plant vendors. The Smith County master Gardeners will give talks and gardening tips on different horticultural topics. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.cityoftyler.org/ .
Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, UT Tyler Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler. Tickets: $44 adults, $29 children 4 to 14. Information: https://cowancenter.org/ .
ETBU Jazz Band Concert, 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. The concert will include music recorded by Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Oscar Pettiford, Miles Davis and Stevie Wonder. The trombone section will be featured on a special arrangement of the standard recorded by Doris Day, “Secret Love.” Admission: Free. Information: https://www.etbu.edu/ .