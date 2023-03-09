The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
“Wonderland High,” 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. The play celebrates the writing and wit of Lewis Carroll as his characters come to life in a contemporary high school. Tickets: $15. Information: https://artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/ .
Christie Lenée Concert, 7 p.m. Friday, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. The guitarist and singer/songwriter took first place at the International Fingerstyle Guitar Championship in 2017, was voted Acoustic Guitarist of the Year by England’s MusicRadar in 2019 and was named one of the “Best Acoustic Guitarists in the World Right Now” by Guitar World in 2020. Tickets: $25. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Luck of the Pygmys Goat Show, presented by Central States Pygmy Goat Club, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Information: (832) 235-3771, https://www.facebook.com/groups/418661928344613/ .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Jam, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a “pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .
Annual Spring Community Sale, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St., Tyler. Get a jump start on spring cleaning and bargain shopping. Vendor registration fee: $30. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/TylerParksandRec/ or (903) 595-7271.
Pat Hazell’s “Permanent Record,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial City Hall Performance Center, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. In his one-man show, Hazell, who wrote for the hit TV show “Seinfeld,” goes in search of his own permanent record in a confessional night of humor, heart and humanity. Tickets: $30 to $40. Information: https://www.memorialcityhall.com/ .
“A Murder Most Fowl” Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, Walker Manor Bed & Breakfast, 214 E. Commerce Ave., Gladewater. Grab your hat and boots and head over for a western-themed comedy murder mystery. Barbecue is on the menu. Tickets: $45. Information: https://www.facebook.com/walker.manor/ .
Hit the Bricks, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Tyler on the Square. Activities take place throughout the day. Information: https://visittyler.com/events/ .
Minibike Races, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Lone Star Harley-Davidson, 1211 S. Southeast Loop 323, Tyler. Races start at noon. NTX MB will be doing oval pavement races. The event also will include live music, food and other activities. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LoneStarHD .