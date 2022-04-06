ArtWalk returns Thursday to downtown Longview with what organizers say could be a record-setting event.
The free quarterly self-guided tour of downtown businesses exhibiting and selling art will feature more than 140 participating artists Thursday, more than any other in the event's 14-year history, according to Arts!Longview Executive Director Christina Cavazos.
“Over the past 14 years, ArtWalk has become a signature event in our community, and we are proud of the growth it has experienced,” Cavazos said in a statement. “ArtWalk benefits our local artists who get to showcase their work for free; it benefits our local businesses as it brings new visitors through their doors; and it’s great for our community as a whole as it brings us all together to support the arts.”
ArtWalk is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in downtown Longview. The event serves as the signature event for Arts!Longview, the organization that oversees the city’s cultural arts district.
“There’s a tremendous amount of talented artists in our community, and the public enjoys connecting with those artists,” Cavazos said.
The larger ArtWalk will involve Woolley G’s, which recently relocated downtown to Tyler Street, along with visual and performance student artists.
Benjamin Shephard, owner of Shepherd Guitar Studio, plans to bring students to perform on the stage at Pelaia Plaza at Tyler and Fredonia streets, Cavazos said. And Trinity School of Texas teacher Amanda Tilley will showcase art from her students in front of R. Lacy on Tyler Street.
“We are excited to engage with young, up-and-coming artists in our community — both visual student artists who are learning a variety of mediums and young performing artists who are practicing a variety of music,” Cavazos said. “We hope that by giving students a platform to showcase themselves, it will further reinforce their love and passion for the arts. It also gives our community a chance to meet the next generation of artists.”
For information, visit artslongview.org or find Arts!Longview on Facebook at facebook.com/artslongview.