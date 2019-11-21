Don’t tell Allison McGee that “Little Women” is an old-fashioned story from the past that people can’t relate to. She won’t buy that argument for one second.
“There is so much going on in ‘Little Women’ that’s relevant today,” said McGee, who is directing a stage version of Louisa Mae Alcott’s beloved story at Tyler Civic Theatre.
“Little Women” focuses on how four sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March — turn to each other for strength and support when their father goes to fight in the Civil War. It touches on themes of female empowerment and the happiness and pain that come along with growing up under difficult circumstances.
“They (the sisters) are so much like the women of today,” said McGee, a frequent TCT performer who most recently played Donna Sheridan in “Mamma Mia!”
Performances of “Little Women” are set for 7:30 today through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 400 Rose park Drive.
Tickets cost $18 for adults, $15 for students, and can be purchased at tylercivictheatre.com or by calling the box office, 903-592-0561.
McGee’s job was made easier because the all-female cast quickly bonded.
“The chemistry of the cast was not something I had to create,” said McGee, who heads the theater department at Cumberland Academy High School. “They had it from the beginning.”
Instead, McGee and the cast focused on how girls — they begin in the story as ages 12 to 16 — were expected to present themselves in the 1860s versus today.
“We had a lot of discussions,” McGee said. “We talked about how they bond through humor.”
The sisters’ mother, Marmee, is played by Julie Pharr, McGee’s mother.
The last time she performed was in the 1980s.
“Talk about a novice,” she said. “I have been wanting to do something (on stage) for a while but I was too much of a chicken.”
When she learned that McGee would direct, she found the courage to try out.
“She had the best reading in the audition,” McGee said.
“I told her (daughter) that you really, really have to tell me if I am doing something wrong,” Pharr said.
Pharr’s other daughter, Sarah Pharr, is the stage manager.
As a mother of two, Pharr said she understands her character’s instincts of wanting to protect her daughters.
“It is a great story and it is in great hands,” Pharr said.