Robin Eubanks, a Grammy Award-winning trombonist who has collaborated with musical greats Barbra Streisand and the Rolling Stones among others, will be the guest artist and clinician at Tyler Junior College’s 16th annual Jazz Festival.
He will share his knowledge and performance skills with young musicians from area schools today and Friday in the auditorium at Whitehouse High School, 901 E. Main St., Whitehouse.
Eubanks is a Yamaha Trombone Performing Artist and former professor of jazz trombone and jazz composition at The Oberlin College Conservatory.
The festival will include music clinics and performances by jazz bands from area middle schools, high schools and universities throughout the day on both days. At the conclusion of each school group’s performance, the students will receive feedback from Eubanks.
All of the performances are free and open to the public.
At 7:30 p.m. both days, Eubanks will give a free concert with the TJC Jazz Ensembles in Whithehouse High School’s auditorium. Also taking the stage will be jazz pianist George Faber of Tyler.
“It’s always a big thrill for us to bring someone of Robin’s caliber to come and work with our students,” said Heather Mensch, TJC music department chair and professor of low brass. Mensch is also director of TJC Jazz Ensemble 1.
"It's always a big thrill for us to bring someone of Robin's caliber to come and work with our students," said Heather Mensch, TJC music department chair and professor of low brass. Mensch is also director of TJC Jazz Ensemble 1.

"The students get an idea of what it's like to be a real, working musician by learning from someone who's spent years in the profession, honing his craft," she said.
Micah Bell, TJC music professor, directs TJC Jazz Ensemble 2.
