Don’t mistake the final stop in the Junior League of Longview’s 150 Passport program as a typical car show.
Instead, the local Whataburger franchise, Whataburger Ventures, will present the evolution of transportation in Longview with its “A Ride Through History,” set for 9 a.m.-6 p.m. March 21 at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. It’s the final event in a two-week program that Junior League of Longview organized to take children and adults on a tour of activities and organizations in the downtown area.
“This is not just a car show you walk through,” said Kayla Richardson, marketing director for Whataburger Ventures. “It’s going to be more of a museum type feel.”
A car show was a perfect fit for the local Whataburger franchise. Whataburger in Longview had been known for 27 years for its classic car shows, held the first Thursday of every month, except for holidays. It had moved around the various Longview locations, but was at the Gilmer Road store for 10 years until 2019. That’s when the company made a business decision to eliminate the shows, Richardson said. A lot of people weren’t happy when the shows stopped, she said.
“I’m happy we’re doing this,” she said of the transportation show.
Maude Cobb will be set up like it’s the city of Longview, with street signs and populations signs showing Longview’s growth through the years. Longview’s first recorded population was 1,525, Richardson said.
“It will go up as you go through the years,” she said.
The vehicles and artifacts are being provided by people and businesses from throughout Longview and East Texas. Some of the items on display are specific to Longview’s history. Pegues Hurst, for instance, is bringing a Model T to the show.
“Pegues was the very first dealership and car dealer in Longview, so it has to do with the history of Longview,” Richardson said.
Griff Hubbard, a longtime fixture with the Amtrak Texas Eagle train service through Longview, is loaning his personal collection of railroad artifacts to the show. Other featured items include old and replica wagons from the 1870s to the early 1900s, a hot air balloon basket, a 1965 truck provided by ABC Auto Parts — from the year the company came to Longview, and an early Longview fire engine.
Clay Voyles, who owns Sacred Spur Ranch, and James Crittenden have organized a wagon train that will make a trek twice on March 21 to downtown Longview and back. The nine participating wagons and a pack mule string will depart from the rodeo arena next door to Maude Cobb at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. A mounted sheriff’s patrol will lead them on the 2-mile trail ride.
Including the vendors, a beer garden and all the cars, “A Ride Through History” already had 63 spots filled inside Maude Cobb as of early March. The show was nearing full.
“The ‘60s and ‘70s filled up really fast,” Richardson said, adding the event still was looking for a concept car, a 2021 or 2022, so it can show the evolution of where we are now.”
Outside Maude Cobb, the event will include a classic car show, with registration open up to the day of the event. Richardson said organizers, including Shonna Barlow with the Longview Dream Center, are looking forward to children attending the event. It’s the last stop on the Passport Program that kicked off earlier in the month, Richardson said.
All proceeds from “A Ride Through History” will benefit the Longview Dream Center, which provides food, clothing and other services.
“Everything we have done this for is to put it back in Longview,” Richardson said.