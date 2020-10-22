The American Watercolor Society Traveling Exhibition is on display through Nov. 28 at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts.
Museum Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek said this year, because of COVID-19, the traveling show didn’t open in New York, where the society is located.
“The other two locations were virtual, so Longview Museum of Fine Arts is one of the three museums that’s actually getting to open the doors and have people come see it,” she said.
The exhibit is part of the society’s 153rd International Exhibition. The organization was formed in 1866, and its first exhibition was in 1867.
“It’s been going on a long time, and watercolor artists from all over the world submit their entries,” Jehorek said.
With more than 1,000 entries, only 40 are chosen for the traveling exhibition.
Artist Ron Bigony of Longview, a signature member of the watercolor society, said artists from 33 foreign countries also entered the exhibition this year.
“Out of the 1,200 entries, 140 were picked, and they select only 40 of those for the traveling exhibition, which is what the Longview museum has on display right now,” he said.
Although Bigony doesn’t have any paintings in this year’s exhibit, his work has been represented in past exhibitions. He was chosen as one of the artists to exhibit in the society’s 151st and 152nd International Exhibition in 2018 and 2019 and its 2019 Traveling Exhibition.
Bigony said the exhibit includes a lot of paintings from Taiwan and China.
“They are really big on watercolor,” he said. “They actually teach it as a college major.”
Jehorek said the exhibit has brought out-of-town visitors to the museum.
“It’s really a great show, and we’ve already had people drive over from Dallas and Louisiana to see it,” she said.
“For folks who go there and look, I hope they realize they’re looking at some of the best watercolors in the world today,” Bigony said.