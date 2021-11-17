Upcoming Christmas tree lightings in Longview and Tyler are sure to shine a light on the holiday season.
This is the fourth year for Longview’s community tree lighting ceremony, scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Plaza.
Main Street Coordinator Nick Mayfield said the lighting of the 22-foot tree, which was assembled Tuesday, will take place around 5:30 p.m. Once the lights are turned on, they will remain on throughout the season.
Music will be provided by local band Harvest Moon Countrygrass.
“We’re going to have Harvest Moon Countrygrass playing for a little bit and then we’re going to have a children’s choir perform for about 30 minutes or so,” Mayfield said.
After the musical performances, Santa Flavious will come to the stage and the countdown to the tree lighting will begin.
“Santa Flavious will sing a few songs and then he’s going to take pictures with the kids in the antique fire truck,” Mayfield said. “And then Harvest Moon will come back on stage, playing the night away.”
The event also will include carriage rides and a petting zoo.
“The event is free and there will be lots of vendors there,” Mayfield said. “The cost is $5 each for the carriage rides and the petting zoo.”
Longview’s community Christmas tree lighting was introduced in 2018 and takes place each year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
In Tyler, the 36th annual Christmas tree lighting will follow the Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 in downtown Tyler.
The tree lighting ceremony will take place at the T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza, 100 N. Broadway Ave.
The tree, a 20-foot Leyland cypress from Merkert Tree Farm in Beckville, will be lit by the 2022 Miracle Child, representing the Children’s Miracle Network at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System.
The 2022 Miracle Child will be announced during a news conference at 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at the Goodman-LeGrand House and Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave.