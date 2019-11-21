Award winning trumpet player Terell Stafford and musicians from the University of Texas at Tyler and Tyler Junior College will show their talent at the ETSO Jazz Spectacular.
Stafford is member of the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, which won a Grammy for “Live at the Village Vanguard,” and is the director of jazz studies at Temple University in Philadelphia.
His many credits include performing with Diana Krall, Wynton Marsalis and Aretha Franklin and as part of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, the Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Alumni Orchestra and the Carnegie Hall Jazz Band.
At Temple University, he founded and leads the Terell Stafford Quintet and serves as artistic director of the Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia.
The concert is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. in Tyler. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students.
Tickets are available in advance at etso.org or by calling the box office, 903-526-3876.
Stafford also will hold a free master class for jazz musicians from 10 to 11:30 a.m. today at Liberty Hall. He will be joined by jazz musicians from both colleges during a free jam session from 6 to 9 p.m. today at True Vine Brewing Co., 2453 Earl Campbell Parkway in Tyler.
The events are an opportunity for jazz musicians from both colleges to work together.
“We are thrilled to present a fully collaborative series of events between our two schools, uniting our jazz community and students for this great night of music,” Heather Mensch, director of TJC Jazz Ensemble 1, said in a statement released by TJC.
Sarah Roberts, director of the UT Tyler Jazz Ensemble, praised the class, jam session and concert as an example of “connecting the arts community through collaborative events” and for demonstrating the “camaraderie and community spirit that has always been inherent in the jazz culture.”
The directors said students will benefit from working with Stafford.
“It’s always a thrill to have someone of Terell’s caliber to teach and perform with our student groups,” Mensch said. “Many of our students aspire to be professional musicians, so it’s a phenomenal opportunity for them to work alongside the pros, learning from and performing with the best in the business.
Said Roberts, “Through amazing programs such as the ETSO Jazz Spectacular and the generosity of community arts supporters, students of all ages are able to learn from world-class musicians.”
