The East Texas Symphonic Band’s upcoming concert will feature a performance with Longview native Paul Terrell on trumpet.
The concert, under the direction of James Snowden, is set for Monday at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., in Longview.
Terrell, who lives in Collinsville, said he is looking forward to performing with the band.
“The last time I performed in Longview was in 2019 with the Longview Symphony for their 50th anniversary concert,” he said. “This will be the first time I’ve performed with the East Texas Symphonic Band.”
During Monday’s concert, Terrell will perform Peter Meechan’s “Song of Hope,” made famous by Ryan Anderson, the former principal trumpeter for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.
Terrell said “Song of Hope” will be performed as a trio.
“There will be a trombone player, a euphonium player and me on trumpet,” he said.
Terrell was one of Snowden’s students at Judson Junior High. While in the ninth grade, he performed Haydn’s “Trumpet Concerto” as a soloist with the Longview Symphony Orchestra and made Texas All State Orchestra that same year.
Terrell, who has traveled and performed in 40 states and several countries, recalled one of his most memorable times as a performer.
“I used to travel and play trumpet with the Gaithers,” he said. “They’re well known in the gospel music world and my trip to Israel with them — that whole trip — was probably one of the highlights,” he said.
Michelle Holyfield, president of the band’s board of directors, said Monday’s concert normally would have been the children’s concert.
“Since COVID, we don’t get to invite the kids out for the day to listen to us,” she said. “So, we’re trying to make this a more kid-friendly concert than some of our others.”
Some of the pieces that will be performed include Johan de Meij’s “The Lord of the Rings – Hobbits,” “Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra,” “Young Person’s Guide to John Williams” and “LOL (Laugh Out Loud).”
“Most of the pieces I don’t recall that we’ve ever played before, so that’s pretty exciting for the band members,” Holyfield said. “One that we have played before is ‘Hobbits’ from ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ Johan de Meij’s beautiful symphony.”
Holyfield said the band also will perform some marches, including Henry Fillmore’s “Crosley March.”
Social distancing guidelines are still being followed, and masks are required.
“We will still have people paying their admission inside the ticket window, but we are not going to have physical tickets,” Holyfield said.
The East Texas Symphonic Band’s next concert is scheduled for April 5.