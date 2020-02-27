The Tyler Civic Chorale will give its regards to Broadway during a performance Friday.
The concert will include selections from some of Broadway’s most popular productions, including “Oklahoma!” “The Sound of Music,” “My Fair Lady,” “Babes in Arms,” “Carousel” and “Showboat.”
“Melodies of a Golden Age” is set for 7 p.m. at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St.
“The Tyler Civic Chorale has traditionally offered at least one production a year that draws from Broadway, film music or operetta,” Weston Jennings, the director said.
Last year, the chorale presented “HMS Pinafore” as its first fully staged operetta. The show played to two sold-out performances.
“This season I knew we would be returning to Liberty Hall and we’ve not yet done a Broadway-themed show during my time (since 2017) with the group, so it seemed like a perfect fit,” he said.
Interspersed throughout six choral medleys will be solo numbers and narration that will give context and a history to the Broadway shows. The chorale and soloists will be accompanied by a small ensemble, Jennings said.
Jennings selected music from a period he calls Broadway’s golden age.
“Entertainment on Broadway has been going on for over a century now, so I wanted to give the evening better focus with shows and numbers from what many consider Broadway’s golden age, which is roughly from the 1940s until the 1960s,” he said.
Tickets cost $15 and are available from the chorale’s website, tylercivicchorale.org .
Tyler Civic Chorale is made up of singers selected through auditions. It was formed in 1968.