Tyler Civic Chorale will present a concert Nov. 7 of music inspired by the Book of Psalms in the Bible.
“O Sing Unto the Lord a New Song” is set for 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St.
The title comes from the opening line of Psalm 96. O sing to the Lord a new song; sing to the Lord, all the earth. Sing to the Lord, praise his name; proclaim his salvation day after day. Declare his glory among the nations, his marvelous deeds among all peoples.
“For centuries the Book of Psalms has served as an expression of religious faith and is the source of inspiration for music both ancient and modern,” Weston Jennings, chorale director, said on the ensemble’s website.
“The Psalms were created as music,” said Jennings, adding that the poetic and lyrical nature of the praise Scriptures have through the ages been made into moving choral works.
The concert will include music from Christian and Jewish music traditions, he said.
The second half of concert will be a presentation of the Hallel, a Jewish prayer in Psalms 113-118 that was put to music by Bonia Shur, a professor of music at Hebrew Union College.
Jennings said the music will be sung in Hebrew and that he is working with Neil Katz, the rabbi at Congregation Beth El in Tyler, to perfect the piece.
Katz also will be a guest speaker at the concert, Jennings said.
Tyler Civic Chorale members are selected through auditions and perform classical and religious choral works. Jennings, who has led the chorale since 2017, is a graduate of Yale University’s Institute of Sacred Music.
He also is the director of music and an organist at First Presbyterian Church.
Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets are available in advance at tylercivicchorale.org.
There is no charge for children and students.