The Tyler Civic Theatre is bringing the musical, “The Sound of Music,” to the stage, with performances beginning Friday and continuing each weekend through June 25.
“The Sound of Music” has music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. It is based on the 1949 memoir of Maria von Trapp and is the final collaboration between Rodgers and Hammerstein.
“It’s such an iconic classic,” director Kim Bond said. “It’s really about the music and the characters, and we think we have a phenomenal cast that brings all of that to life.”
The production involves a large cast.
“It’s a big production, and the last time I counted there were 43 cast members,” Bond said. We have about 12 to 15 nuns, and there are seven children and some other principal characters. And then we have a few understudies as well.”
Bond’s son, Nelson Bond, is co-directing the show.
“I’m new to this area of theater, but it’s been very fun and rewarding so far. We have a fantastic cast and crew making it pretty easy on us,” he said. “And we’ve had so much help from within and outside of the theater center that it hasn’t been as much of a challenge that we thought it would be.”
When it comes to directing, Bond and her son work well together.
“He’s really the set design visionary and … blocking and my thing was more of the music, scheduling and just the overall production,” she said. “So, we kind of divide and conquer.”
With this performance, Kim Bond said they are bringing back some diversity.
“One of the things we talked a lot about was when you watch the movie, it’s historically all caucasian people,” she said. “And we are bringing back some diversity to this play because culturally there was a lot of diversity in Austria at that time.”
The main character is Maria Rainer, played by Kara Story.
“She is a postulant at the local abbey and is sent to be the governess for Capt. (Georg) Von Trapp’s seven children,” Kim Bond said.
Bryan Knous is cast in the role of Captain Von Trapp.
“In the movie, he is very stern and very strict, but we wanted to bring something a little more real to the stage,” Nelson Bond said. “We wanted to let Bryan kind of add a bit of himself to that character, so we think we have a captain who’s just a bit softer around the edges when he needs to be. And … that’s very powerful for the show.”
The musical includes songs such as “Do-Re-Mi,” “The Lonely Goatherd,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” "My Favorite Things" and, of course, “The Sound of Music.”
Nelson Bond said he hopes the audience walks away with a different view of “The Sound of Music.”
“I want them to see this in a new light and have a new appreciation for this show,” he said. “It is so timeless, and it’s an honor to try and put a new spin on it.”
Kim Bond said, “I want the audience to come away with some more historical awareness, some things they might not have thought about that occurred back in 1938 and just have fun.”
“The Sound of Music,” she added, is both a fun production and a great story.
“There’s a lot of symbolism in it, and it’s a beautiful story with a lot of layers. There’s something for everybody,” Kim Bond said. “Children will come and enjoy the fun of it, and adults will enjoy the character development and the story itself.”