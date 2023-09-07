Tyler Civic Theatre is bringing the noise – and chaos – to the stage with its performances of “Noises Off.”
Described as “the funniest farce ever written,” the show kicks off Friday and continues through Sept. 17.
Director Sean Holliday said the production is a play within a play.
“There are three acts and the first act is the final dress rehearsal before opening night. So, you have the actors who are rehearsing their parts and some of the problems they’re having in preparing for opening night," Holliday said. "And it also gives an introduction to the characters they play as well as the actors themselves.”
The second act, Holliday said, is an actual performance and takes place backstage.
“So, the first act you’re watching the stage like you would any other play and the second act you’re watching an actual performance that’s taking place from the back side of the stage,” he said. “So, in the first act you get to find out a bit about some of the relationships that are going on between the actors and some of their character traits. And the second act, you get to see that chaos that takes place backstage between personalities, between relationships and just the way the actors themselves behave as opposed to their playing their parts.”
Although the audience can hear the play going on onstage, Holliday said they don’t see much of it.
“You just get little glimpses of it and what you’re seeing is what actors typically go through but to an extreme,” he said.
The third act takes place in front of the audience and anything that can go wrong, goes wrong.
“The third act is turned back around and you’re watching the performance. The play itself and the play within the play are both written as farces, so there’s a lot of mistaken identity and people going in and out of doors and missing each other and running into each other,” he said. “There’s lots of physical comedy and it’s just a play that allows you to sit back and laugh and not have to take anything serious for a while.”
The play is an ensemble production so there isn't a main character.
“All the actors, the director and even the stage hand and assistant stage hand are integral parts and all have fairly much the same size roles,” Holliday said.
Holliday is no stranger to the chaos that “Noises Off” brings.
“I co-directed this play when we did it the first time 10 or 11 years ago and I was in the play as well. That was a different perspective,” he said. “The other director handled a lot of the activity and we worked together well on it but once I started doing it on my own this time, I knew there was no way I could be in the play because there’s just too much going on and I need to be able to see it all.”
With all the chaos in the production, Holliday said it’s difficult to focus on only one thing.
“The interesting thing is, especially in Act 2 but it’s true throughout the play, is that each character has something going on almost all the time,” he said. “So, you can focus in on one character and their interactions with the other characters and see a totally different play than if you were focusing in on a different character.”
Or, he added, the audience could watch the whole thing from a group perspective.
“And just the things that catch your eye are the things you’ll see,” he said.
Holliday said directing this type of production can be difficult.
“As a director, it’s so difficult to follow several different plotlines within the plotline and make sure everybody is focused on what they’re supposed to be doing regardless of what the others are supposed to be doing,” he said. “In some ways it’s like choreographing a dance. It’s a lot going on at once. It’s like a three-ring circus.”
Holliday said the audience will be thoroughly entertained throughout the show.
“Typically, it’s theater in the round but because of this performance and having to have the back of the stage, we’re doing it as a thrust style theater, meaning there are three sides instead of four sides,” he said. “So, depending on where you sit and who you focus on, you’re going to see a different play. If you come to see it three or four times, you will catch different things, different jokes and different gags."