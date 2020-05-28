For Tyler Civic Theatre, it’s on with the show.
When Gov. Greg Abbott required nonessential businesses to temporarily close to slow the spread of COVID-19, Tyler Civic Theatre canceled performances and stopped all activities in the building. For weeks it was not clear when the community group would resume and under what circumstances.
But now that Abbott has cleared the way for entertainment venues to reopen if they limit capacity and observe social distancing guidelines, Tyler Civic Theatre is moving ahead with its annual Summer Theater Arts Review Camp for youths and rehearsals for the musical “West Side Story.”
“With caution and optimism, we are re-opening Tyler Civic Theater Center,” DeAnna Hargrove, the theater’s managing director, said in a statement on behalf of the board and staff.
S.T.A.R. Camp sessions are set to begin June 8.
“It delights us to announce that we will have S.T.A.R. Camps, with permission from Gov. Abbott and the guidance of medical professionals,” Hargrove said. “There will be a few new precautionary procedures, but we are so excited to welcome our youth back with open arms — make that an enthusiastic wave.”
During the first week, participants will receive instruction online and have others record them doing scenes. The theater hopes to resume in-person camp sessions beginning June 15.
Some camp sessions end with a live show for parents and friends. Performances of “School House Rock” set for July 3 and 4 and will mark the first time actors will be in front of an audience in the theater since COVID-19 restrictions were enacted.
“It is uncertain what the requirements will be for our production of ‘School House Rock’ July 4th weekend, but we are prepared to distance family/household groups (from one another in the theater) which, of course, means very limited seating,” Hargrove said.
The first show set to be staged as part of the regular season will be “West Side Story” beginning July 30. “Disney’s Beauty & the Beast” will follow with performances in September.
“We are also approaching our summer musicals with cautious optimism,” Hargrove said.
The theater has also changed the way it is preparing shows for the stage.
It streamed a pre-audition workshop for “West Side Story” on Facebook instead of having it in person and then held auditions online. Those who auditioned were assigned a time to log into Zoom from the location of their choice.
“Once the audition begins, you will be asked to introduce yourself, read the selected scene, perform the song selection a’cappella and dance the assigned choreography,” those who auditioned were instructed.
“Thank you for your support and flexibility during these last two months,” Hargrove’s statement said. “We are excited to get our summer projects rolling and we know you are too.”