“Hands on a Hardbody” will be rolling onto the Tyler Civic Theatre Center stage each weekend through Oct. 23.
The show, inspired by true events of the 1997 documentary of the same name by S.R. Bindler, kicks off Thursday.
Hands on a Hardbody was an annual competition that took place from 1992 to 2005 at the Nissan dealership in Longview. The contest focused on endurance as the dealership would give a Nissan Hardbody truck to the contestant who could keep his or her hands on the vehicle the longest.
Assistant Director Luane Chancellor said the show delves into the relationships the contestants have with their spouses or with their parents.
“It kind of highlights each one and their relationships and how it needs healing. And through this contest, most of them do find healing,” she said. “One gets converted and finds God. It’s just very uplifting. It has its sad parts, of course, but things work out. It’s a joyful play.”
Chancellor said the production has an ensemble cast and everyone has their own solo that’s highlighted.
“With some of them, it’s a duet with their husbands or their wives or a new friend that they’ve made,” she said.
Music director Kim Bond said the show’s songs are written based on the actual commentary from the real-life participants.
“The music itself is written by Tony award-winning composer Trey Anastasio. They interviewed the people who actually did the show for a documentary,” Bond said. “So, the songs are written based on actual commentary from the real-life participants. There are some catch phrases in the songs that were used by the actual participants themselves.”
Bond said the musical style includes country, blues and gospel.
“I have the best voices blending together in the show to create super great texture,” she said. “So the music is easy to listen to and it’s pleasant to listen to but it also is very instrumental in telling their story.”
Wesley Johnstone portrays Mike, owner of the car lot where the competition takes place.
“He set up the whole thing and it’s his baby,” Johnstone said. “He’s kind of the antagonist of the show and he tries to rig the game.”
Johnstone said this character is different from others he has played.
“This is the first time I’ve played a part where I am the bad guy,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for many, many years and I’ve never played the bad guy before. I’ve always been the good guy.”
Kimberlee Martin-Ross is cast in the role of Heather.
“Heather is one of the characters in this show who is based on one of the actual contestants but doesn’t actually follow that contestant’s real life story arc,” she said. “So, I’m based on … a waitress who has lost her car, can’t afford to pay for it and the bank has reclaimed it. She’s riding her bike everywhere. She’s just trying to get by. As far as the storyline of the show goes, her character arch is highly fictionalized to a dramatic effect.”
Martin-Ross said there have been some concerns about the show.
“Something we’ve seen on social media a little bit is maybe some pushback about how the Hands on a Hardbody competition actually ended in 2005 and the tragedy that’s’ associated with that. It is obviously not something that gets touched on in this production because this show is based on the 1997 documentary,” she said. “I think there might be some fear in the public that maybe … is glorifying the competition in a way that is disrespectful to the memory of that particular incident and I just don’t feel that is the case at all.”
Martin-Ross said the show is honest about how sleep deprivation and stress can affect someone.
“Each character deals with it in their own way and breaks down in their own way,” she said.
Chancellor said there are many life lessons in the show.
“It’s such an uplifting show and I think everybody can learn something from it. It’s all about healing and growing and enriching relationships,” she said. “In this play they learn to let go of their prejudice, their judgment. They learn to appreciate or not take for granted the ones they love. It’s just lessons for life.”