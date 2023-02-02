In Tyler Civic Theatre’s “Crowns,” a young woman goes on an educational journey, with hats as the springboard, following the death of her brother.
Director Illeana Kirven said “Crowns,” which opens Feb. 10, is a beautiful, joyous musical that serves as a learning experience for Yolanda.
“She’s from Brooklyn and she’s growing up kind of hard,” Kirven said. “Yolanda’s brother, Teddy, goes off to school and then he comes back. And they both want to live in the streets and be kind of hard, which is different from their upbringing.”
After Teddy dies, Yolanda is sent to South Carolina to live with a relative.
“Teddy gets shot and Yolanda is devastated. So, her mother pulls her away because she also was living the way he was living – hard and in the streets,” Kirven said. “She sends her to South Carolina to live with her grandmother, who was of the Crowns Community, a whole network of beautiful Christian women who are rooted in the church.
And the crowns, Kirven said, take on meaning within the show.
“The crowns are in reference to the crowns that we as African Americans wore in Africa … our royalty,” she said. “Here, in the United States, those hats that they wear every Sunday still represent that royalty. So, they try to educate Yolanda on her roots and her ancestry.”
The play is filled with different genres of music.
“There’s some gospel, there’s some jazz in there, there’s some blues in there and even a little touch of country folk, all under the gospel vein of music,” Kirven said. “It’s just a whole education for this girl and sharing of stories of what those crowns mean to people and what they should mean to her.”
The stories are told in hope that Yolanda will try to make a positive change in her life and doesn’t end up like her brother, Kirven said.
“It’s a great, great story,” she said.
The role of Yolanda is portrayed by Lexie Morgan.
“She is a local, brilliant actress here in Tyler,” Kirven said. “We have some other dynamic performers in the show as well. Sherry Berry (Hawkins) was in ‘Dreamgirls’ and she’s a powerhouse of a vocalist.”
Other cast members include Marvel Campbell as Mother Shaw; Hawkins as Velma; Rubye Kendrick as Jeanette; Gabriella Davis as Wanda; Hollisia S. Allen as Mabel; Kenith Freeman as Man 1; and Walter Bryant as Man 2.
“We have a couple of people who were in the original (‘Crowns’) production they did quite a few years ago and they’re in different roles this time,” Kirven said. “It’s great to have them all come together.”
The show, Kirven said, is uplifting and inspiring.
“We have some wonderful people and they do a great job,” she said. “They put their heart and their time into it and turn out a great show.”