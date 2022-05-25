“Sister Act" is coming to the Tyler Civic Theatre Center stage.
Based on the 1992 movie, the musical opens June 2 and features original music by Oscar winner Alan Menken.
When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent. Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community.
The production is choreographed by Actors’ Equity Association member Illeana Kirven, a Tyler native.
“I grew up in Tyler and Pam Erwin is my mentor. She told me she was producing (the musical) and wanted me to be a part of it,” Kirven said. “Everybody is so positive and excited about ‘Sister Act.’ I think it’s the first time it’s been done as a community production in this area. We’ve got some great talent and they’re working really, really hard.”
EK Bonner is cast in the role of Curtis.
“Curtis is a gangster who gets into a lot of things he shouldn’t. He is kind of the supporting role to Deloris. He’s her boyfriend but he’s actually married as well,” Bonner said. “She catches him killing someone and runs to the cops.”
Bonner, who produces and directs performances in Longview, said he auditioned for the role of Curtis hoping for a chance to get back on stage.
“I’m excited to step back on stage,” he said. “I get to sit back and relax and enjoy … rather than giving direction; so that’s a good thing for me.”
Playing the role of Curtis allows Bonner to portray a character who is completely different from him.
“I’m used to playing the good guy all the time so I’m excited about playing the bad guy,” he said. “Acting is about being able to be somebody you’re not and being able to portray that person in a unique way.”
Bonner also will be singing and dancing.
“That might be a little bit more of a stretch than anything – the choreography,” he said.
Nicki Dempsey said this is her first time wearing the director's hat for Tyler Civic Theatre.
“It has been so much fun and it has been truly educational for me,” she said. “We have all of these different characters and what’s great about this story is it truly focuses on humanity and the range between the ages, between the races, between everything. It’s really beautiful.”
Nicholas Sheffield’s role as music director is also a first for him with the theater.
“This is the first time at the theater where I’ve been the music director. I normally do choreography,” he said. “I’ve done about five shows there and most of them I’ve also been in as well. My first show was ‘Newsies’ and I was part of the cast.”
Sheffield also was in “Dream Girls” and he choreographed “West Side Story” and “Elf: The Musical.”
During his junior year of high school in 2011, Sheffield had the opportunity to see “Sister Act” in New York.
“We learned choreography from one of the songs and we got to sing with them as well,” he said. “I get to do music now and it’s kind of surreal.”
Songs include “Sister Act,” performed by Deloris Van Cartier; “Raise Your Voice” and “Bless Our Show,” performed by Deloris and nuns; and “Spread the Love,” performed by the full cast.
Dempsey said getting everybody together for rehearsals has been challenging at times.
“We have seniors in high school who are graduating and then we have parents of seniors … so, it has been a little nuts to get everybody there,” she said. “But it’s great to watch the magic as we move into the space and as we add the pieces – more scenery and more props.”
Kirven said working with the cast and crew has been both a fun and positive experience.
“I’ve been a professional performer for 25-plus years, so it’s nice to be able to be here … and be at home for a while,” she said. “I think if COVID did anything it made me have to be in one place for a minute. So, it’s been good, it’s been a blessing. I’m excited for the community to see and experience this show.”