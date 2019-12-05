Tyler congregations will host or present performances that celebrate the holiday and offer worship through music.
Green Acres Baptist Church’s holiday program, “Light Has Come” is set for 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 15 and 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at the church, 1607 Troup Highway. It is being promoted as a multi-generational Christmas program featuring more than 700 singers and instrumentalists.
Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St., is the host of Christmas Downtown, a series of free holiday concerts. Each concert will take place at noon. Patrons can then have lunch for $5 in its Pirtle Hall.
The series continues with StoBro Ensemble on Dec. 11 and Robinson Handbells on Dec. 18.
The University of Texas at Tyler’s Patriot Singers and Concert Chorale will present their free holiday concert, “Still, Still, Still,” at 6 p.m. Saturday at Marvin UMC.
The congregation’s Nine Lessons and Carols service is set for 8:30 and 11 a.m. Dec. 15. The promise of the Messiah and birth of Jesus are told in nine Bible readings and Christmas carols.
Marvin also is inviting the public to attend a free sing-along version of Handel’s “Messiah” at 5 p.m. Dec. 22. The performance will include the congregation’s Chancel Choir, an orchestra and soloists.
Christ Church, 118 S. Bois d’Arc Ave., is presenting the Tidings of Joy Noon-Time Concert Series. Concerts in the series are the Stephen F. Austin State University Chamber singers on Dec. 10 and Candice and Ian Aipperspach on Dec. 17.
A light lunch is available following the concerts.
The church will present its Nine Lessons and Carols Service at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8. The performance will feature its choir and the Choir School of East Texas.
First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., is hosting Tyler Civic Chorale’s Yuletide Madrigal Feaste at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
It will include food, song and dance. Participants will be entertained by jugglers, poets, comedians, instrumentalists and singers.
Tickets cost $40 and are available at tylercivicchorale.org.
First Baptist Church, 301 W. Ferguson St., will present “Noel — Come See What God Has Done.”
The musical program featuring the church’s choir is set for 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 15.