Couples in the Tyler area can choose among Valentines inspired events designed to help them express their love.
Love Under the Stars
Love Under the Stars is set from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14 and 15, at Tyler Junior College’s Earth and Space Science Center. The romantic night for couples 21 and older will include hors d’oeuvres and beverages, a show in the planetarium, telescopic star gazing, a gift basket and commemorative photo.
“This year’s dome show will feature our brand-new Digitarium Aethos 4K laser-projection system to present a vivid and immersive program that includes a discussion on love stories about the constellations and the mythology behind them,” Beau Hartweg, TJC science center director, said.
Hartweg said the program in the planetarium will look at constellations and include a virtual tour through the solar system and beyond to places inspired by love.
Tickets are $85 per couple and can be purchased online at sciencecenter.tjc.edu or at the science center ticket counter, 1411 E. Lake St.
“Opera Amore”
As part of its concert season, Marvin United Methodist Church is presenting “Opera Amore” at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 in its Pirtle Hall, 300 W. Erwin St.
“Opera Amore,” which is in its sixth year, is being promoted as “an exciting evening of song and sweets featuring some of Marvin’s and East Texas’ most exciting talent.
Tickets cost $10 and will be sold before the concert. Reservations are not available.
“The Notebook”
Liberty Tyler, 103 E. Erwin St., is showing the romantic classic “The Notebook” at 7 p.m. Feb. 15.
The 2004 movie starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams is set in 1940s South Carolina and tells the story of a couple who find a second chance at love.
Tickets are $7 and available in advance at libertytyler.com. The theater announced that free drinks will be provided.
Parent-Child Dances
The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Mother-Son and Daddy-Daughter Valentines Dances Friday and Saturday at Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.
The Mother-Son Dance for boys 4 to 13 is set for 7 p.m. Friday; the Daddy-Daughter Dance for girls 4 to 8 is set for 6 p.m. Saturday; and the Daddy-Daughter dance for girls 9 to 13 is set for 8 p.m. Saturday.
Each dance will have a DJ and refreshments and a photographer on site. Attire for the dances is semi-formal.
Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Glass Recreation Center for $9. If tickets are not sold out, they will be available at the door for $10. Only 300 tickets are available for each dance.