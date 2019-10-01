Tyler Junior College sophomore Makenna Cook has the ability to cry on command.
As an actress, she will need to tap into that skill for her role in "Anatomy of Gray," Theatre TJC's upcoming play.
Cook plays 15-year-old June Muldoon, the emotional center of the fictional small town of Gray, Indiana. Set in the late 1800s, the drama opens with June mourning the recent loss of her father and praying that someone will come along who can take care of Gray's doctor-less residents and end suffering.
In a saviorlike fashion, a charming doctor named Galen Gray arrives with a seemingly miraculous ability to heal.
June believes that Dr. Gray is the answer to her prayers, until a deadly plague breaks out that he is powerless to stop. June and others question why they put so much faith in the doctor and whether somehow he is to blame for the deaths.
"She (June) is very emotional," Cook said.
"When I was a senior (in high school), my parents divorced. We are a religious family, and dealing with it was hard for me," she said of coming to understand June's feelings of loss and disappointment.
Theater instructor David Crawford, the director, was attracted to "Anatomy of Gray" for its universal themes of loss, hope and faith.
"It is the circle-of-life story," he said. "It has happiness, birth, death, burial — all the aspects of life."
Crawford is using a minimalist approach to staging.
"Much of it (details of the setting and action) takes place in the minds of the audience," Crawford said, noting that in one scene Dr. Gray performs an operation. "They (audience members) fill in the blanks, which makes it much more powerful."
Tyler Baker plays Dr. Gray, whom he describes as a "man of mystery."
"Finding him (as a character) has been a journey for me," Baker said. "Because we are given minimal information about him, it left a lot to explore."
Baker said although there is a spiritual element to Gray, he concentrates on his character's humanity.
"He comes to a point where he feels things are out of control and that he can't do anything about it," he said. "I can relate to that."
"Anatomy of Gray"was written by James Leonard, who is better known for "The Diviners," another play set in a fictional Indiana town and featuring a central character with special abilities.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2-5 and 2 p.m. Oct. 5 in the college's Jean Brown Theatre.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, students and active military members. Tickets can be reserved by calling the theater's box office at 903-510-2212 from 1 to 6 p.m. weekdays.