The Earth and Space Science Center at Tyler Junior College has added holiday themed shows to the lineup in its planetarium theater.
“Season of Light,” “Mystery of the Christmas Star” and “Let It Snow” are on view on the 40-foot dome through the first week in January.
“Season of Light” recounts the historical, religious, and cultural rituals practiced during the time of winter solstice — not only Christian and Jewish, but also Celtic, Nordic, Roman, Irish, Mexican and Hopi, according to information from the center.
“It also takes a look at some of our more light-hearted seasonal traditions: from gift-giving and kissing under the mistletoe, to songs about lords a-leaping and ladies dancing, and the custom of decking the halls with greenery and candles. St. Nicholas, Sinterklaas, Kris Kringle, Father Christmas, and Santa Claus all drop by as well,” said the information.
Mystery of the Christmas Star” takes viewers on a journey back over 2,000 years to Bethlehem as it explores possible scientific explanations for the star the wise men followed to find the baby Jesus as told in the Bible.
It is being promoted as a captivating retelling of the Christmas story.
“Let It Snow” uses Christmas carols and holiday songs as the soundtrack to a presentation of high-resolution scenery and artistic animation, enhanced with lighting effects.
These and other shows are presented each hour in the center’s Hudnall Planetarium. Tickets to dome shows cost $7 for adults and $5 for students, seniors and children. The cost for the 4 p.m. dome show is $4 for all.
These schedule of dome shows is available at sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
The center is also the site of Sportsology, interactive exhibit that allow visitors to test their athletic abilities while learning the science behind sports. It is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1411 E. Lake St.