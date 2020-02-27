Fine art prints by Texas artists and others created at Flatbed Press in Austin will be on view in the Tyler Museum of Art’s exhibition “Lone Star Impressions II: Prints by Flatbed Press.”
The exhibition opens Sunday and runs through May 31 in the Bell Gallery.
Organized by the museum and curated by Caleb Bell, “Lone Star Impressions II” highlights more than 30 pieces created in a variety of techniques. The exhibition focuses on artists who live in Texas or have strong ties to the region.
The show features works by John Alexander, Keith Carter, Luis Jimenez, Melissa Miller, Liz Ward and Joan Winter, among others.
Founded in 1989 by Katherine Brimberry and Mark Lesly Smith, Flatbed Press has worked with artists from all over the world. Their editions can be found in private and public collections including the Tyler Museum of Art’s permanent collection.
The exhibition is a continuation in the museum’s Lone Star impressions exhibition series showcasing Texas-based printmaking studios and promoting education in printmaking processes.
Brimberry will present “Dancing with the Matrix” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Bell Gallery. The free gallery talk will look at the evolution of the Flatbed Press as well as provide insights into printmaking and the works on display by Texas artists.
“Dancing with a Matrix” is sponsored by the Center for the Advancement of Early Texas Art.
The museum is located at 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on the Tyler Junior College campus.
General admission costs $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens. Museum members, students, children under 12, TJC faculty and staff and city of Tyler employees are admitted free.
The museum is supported by its members, TJC and the city of Tyler. For information, call 903-595-1001, visit tylermuseum.org or follow the museum on Facebook.