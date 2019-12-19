The grit of the West as captured through the lens of renowned photographer Laura Wilson is on display in Tyler Museum of Art’s new exhibition, “That Day: Photographs in the American West.”
Taken over a span of more than three decades, the images explore the places and individuals — from legendary cattle ranches to six-man football teams — that have shaped and define one of the nation’s most dynamic regions.
Photographs include horses, cowboys and Western landscapes.
“I was drawn to people who live in an enclosed world,” Wilson said in a statement released by the museum. “Those people who live in isolated communities, whether by circumstance or accomplishment.”
The photographs were taken from 1979 to 2012, Wilson said.
“I photographed what interested me,” she said. “‘That Day’ is a recollection of those interests and concerns.”
Wilson lives in Dallas with her husband, Robert. Her work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, GQ Magazine, English Vogue, London’s Sunday Times Magazine and The Washington Post Magazine.
More of her photographs are in her most recent book, “That Day: Pictures in the American West.”
She has been focusing her attention on the American West for decades. Her professional career as a photographer was launched when she collaborated with photographer Richard Avedon on “In the American West,” published in 1985.
“That Day” will be on view through March 15. The museum is at 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on the campus of Tyler Junior College. Carol and David Kehl are providing support for the exhibit.