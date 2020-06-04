The 16th Annual High School Art Exhibition comes to a close Sunday at Tyler Museum of Art.
The exhibit features art in many genres and forms made by 98 high school seniors from 15 East Texas schools, museum Director Chris Leahy, said.
The museum has hosted the juried show each year since 2005. It often provides the first opportunity Tyler-area high school students have to display their art in a museum. The exhibit includes an Up & Coming category showing art made by juniors in high school.
Carlin Root, of Lindale High School, received the Best of Show award. Axel Mendoza Garcia, of John Tyler High School; Isabella Powell, of Cumberland Academy; and Amber Woods, of Frankston, all received honorable mention awards.
Leahy said he is impressed by the entries.
“The quality of the work and the creativity demonstrated by the students reflects great credit on them and their teachers,” he said.
The exhibition was extended to June 7 after the museum had to temporarily close earlier this year during the pandemic.
A second exhibition, “Lone Star Impressions II: Prints by Flatbed Press,” remains on view through July 5. It includes more than 30 fine art prints produced over many years by artists affiliated with the Austin-based Flatbed Press.
Tyler Museum of Art is located at 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on the campus of Tyler Junior College. Admission currently is free.
The museum is operating under guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, including observing capacity restrictions and taking steps to encourage social distancing.