Forty-one new homes will be open during the annual Tyler Area Parade of Homes, which begins Saturday and runs through June 28.
The event traditionally attracts thousands who come to see the latest trends in home design and furnishings.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger and are available on TABA’s website, tylerareabuilders.com. Tickets are not available at TABA’s headquarters in Tyler. During the tour, tickets can be bought at any of the homes on view.
Tour hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and June 27, 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and June 28, 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through June 25 and 3 to 8 p.m. June 26.
A map and addresses of the homes are available on TABA’s website. The Tyler Morning Telegraph will also have information about the homes in its paper Saturday and on its website beginning Saturday.
A magazine with a map and information about the homes on view and a listing of subcontractors will be available at each home during the open house.
Libby Smith, TABA’s executive vice president, said the tour is adhering to government and health guidelines designed to reduce exposure to COVID-19 at special events.
Visitors are being asked to practice social distancing by not getting too close to strangers.
According to information from TABA, visitors are also:
— encouraged to wear facial coverings;
— encouraged to use hand sanitizers on site;
— give others in the home plenty of space;
— refrain from touching surfaces;
— and follow instructions that direct people through each home.
Drew Carlyle, chairman of the event, said that in some homes, patterns have been mapped out to move visitors through the home in an orderly way and limit close contact with others. In some homes, visitors will use separate doors to enter and exit homes.
Carlyle said builders are looking forward to presenting their work during the Parade.
The tour is the one time each year that people can go through houses in the Tyler area of different price ranges, styles and locations.
“The Parade is hands-down the best opportunity to see the styles and finishes of homes. Nothing can replace that,” Carlyle said.
He said people who visit the tour often leave with ideas of ways to update their home and innovations they would like to see in their next home.
A portion of the money raised by the tour will be donated to Kingdom Life Academy and Hope Haven of East Texas.