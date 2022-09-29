DALLAS — Over the 24 days of the State Fair of Texas, Friday through Oct. 23, 2021, more than 2.2 million visitors will attend from within and outside Texas. The State Fair of Texas, one of America’s largest, longest and most historic state fairs, provides a unique venue for the promotion of heritage tourism as a vitally important Texas product.
And Visit Tyler will be there to greet them for one of those days, highlighting the events and attractions that make our community special.
The Visit Tyler staff will help man the Texas Heritage Travel booth in the historic GoTexan Pavilion, next to the State Fair Wine Garden and close to the Cotton Bowl.
Tyler’s “Destination Day” is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Tyler’s community banner and promotional literature will be the featured display, enhancing the statewide presence throughout the large booth.
Residents of Tyler and Smith County are encouraged to come to Dallas and attend the fair Friday. Tickets are available at bigtex.com/info/tickets, providing general admission and access to all Fair exhibits and free shows. A discount coupon is available online.
“We are thrilled to showcase Tyler as a focus destination at the State Fair this year,” said Del Polikretis, executive director of the Texas Forest Trail Region. “Tyler is an amazing place to visit, and we look forward to sharing that information with travelers from all over the world who come to enjoy the Fair.”
The Texas Heritage Travel booth is the only statewide travel exhibitor at the Fair, where it has participated annually for more than a decade. Staffed by Texas Heritage Trail Regions personnel and partners, the booth operates as a miniature visitor center, displaying banners and information about all ten of the state’s Heritage Trail Regions and distributing nearly two tons of free brochures, visitor guides, maps, and community-branded items throughout the duration of the Fair.
The Texas Heritage Trail Regions are an award-winning heritage tourism initiative of the Texas Historical Commission, serving the state since the program’s founding in 1968 as the Texas Travel Trails, and serving every county of Texas since 1998.
Visit Tyler serves as the destination marketing arm for Tyler and promotes Tyler as a premier destination for leisure travel as well as convention and sports events. Visit Tyler also manages the Visit Tyler Visitor Center and boutique shop located at 110 N. College Ave., in Downtown Tyler. Last year, visitors to Tyler spent $232.9 million on accommodations, restaurants, groceries, transportation, attractions, entertainment, and shopping.