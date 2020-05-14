The works of students who recently graduated with Bachelor or Master of Arts degrees from the University of Texas at Tyler can be seen online at uttyler.edu/meadowsgallery/events.
The exhibits were moved online as part of COVID-19 precautions.
“While we are heavy-hearted about the inability to celebrate our student achievements face to face, we recognize the importance of taking precautionary measures during this time,’’ Merry Wright, professor and chair of the Department of Art and Art History, said in statement released by the college.
She praised the students who have work on view. “They have remained steadfast in their commitment to creating and have approached the unfolding events with the highest caliber of professionalism.’’
MFA Exhibitions
The MFA exhibitions are:
Jessica Sanders of Tyler has delicate-looking ceramic sculptures in an exhibition titled “Attach | Manipulate | Respond.”
“This body of work deals with form, space, and visual accessibility,’’ Sanders said. “The pieces are made up of small, individual ceramic pieces that are attached together with wire, making flexible ceramic sheets.”
John Miranda’s exhibition, “Pan Dulce in the Sauce,“ features sculptures and paintings inspired by his hometown of Del Rio.
“My work is a visceral response to a lived reality, an abstraction of space and memory,’’ he said.” Inanimate entities become communities within space as I try to find a balance between cultural history and personal experiences.”
Laminda Miller of Gladewater makes animal sculptures of epoxy clay and mixed media. Her exhibition, “Intentions,’’ features allegorical representations of the social, psychological and literal constructs of identity.
Nora Schreiber of Tyler explores a curiosity of the world “All It Can Be Is What It Was Named.” She asks her audience to explore the mundane with a theatrical twist.
BFA Exhibition
The following have work in the BFA exhibition, “Nascent.’’
The ceramics of Lidia Alvidrez of Dallas are influenced by her experiences and dealing with a mental disorder.
The paintings of Katherine Emmel of Overton reflect dystopian and emotional narratives.
The sculptures of Willow Lanchester of Tyler explore concealed information.
The photo-based prints of Maggie Pierce of Tyler create altered versions of desert landscapes.
The multimedia, three-dimensional sculptures of Payton Poole of Tyler reflect on mental illness and the stigma against it.
The prints of Grace Richardson of Troup create nonobjective forms with an emphasis on color.
The prints of Justin Witherspoon of Kilgore focus on contrasting hard lines and stark objects with color.
The sculptures of Teresa Young of Marshall incorporate disposed items and objects from nature.