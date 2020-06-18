The University of Texas at Tyler is offering a free online version of its annual Jazz Summer Camp set June 22-26.
After the university canceled activities on campus and moved instruction online because of the coronavirus pandemic, Sarah Roberts, assistant professor of saxophone and jazz studies, began exploring options of how to hold the camp, which is in its third year.
“Throughout the past two summers, we have seen the UT Tyler Jazz Camp take off with enrollment numbers skyrocketing and the vast community support,” she said. “2020’s camp was positioned to be another huge event, however, with the current pandemic, we had to make the difficult decision to cancel face-to-face instruction.”
She said an online camp offers a way to reach students.
“While we can’t be together, we can still come together as a community to share our love of jazz, America’s music, and inspire the next generation of young musicians,” said Roberts, the camp director.
Students will attend virtual sessions exploring the history and tradition of jazz in a way that allows them to collaborate with fellow campers and perform in a virtual ensemble, said information from the university.
“We couldn’t let the summer pass without engaging our students in a meaningful way, and this year’s virtual camp will do just that,” Roberts said.
Online sessions will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily with breaks built into the schedule. Participants will need to have access to Zoom either via laptop, tablet or a smartphone. While the camp is free, registration is vital so students can receive their digital camp materials before the start of camp.
For more information on the UT Tyler Jazz Camp and to register, go to totalcamps.com/UTTYLERJAZZCAMP/home . Questions about the camp can be sent to Roberts at sroberts@uttyler.edu.
The University of Texas at Tyler Jazz will air performances from camp participants throughout the week of camp on its social media platforms.