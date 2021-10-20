As Halloween approaches, expect sightings of super heroes, clowns, princesses and other familiar characters as children and adults dress up in their favorite costumes to celebrate the holiday.
And there are plenty of fall festivals and other Halloween activities in and around Longview to keep even the smallest ghost or goblin entertained.
Monique Williams, who earlier this year opened The Exchange Locale & Marketplace in downtown Longview, is hosting a Halloween Fall Fest from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31.
“This spooky celebration came to mind earlier in the year,” she said. “Having this particular celebration in a safe way was doable … but only with the support of my friends and fellow business owners will we pull this off.”
Williams said other businesses have offered to help with the event, which includes free food, indoor trick-or-treating, a haunted hall for children, photo opportunities and a children’s costume contest.
"Every day a team of people call or show up to see how they can pitch in," she said. "I love it."
“The free indoor trick-or-treating will be super fun as the kids get to make their way through our 2,000-square-foot atrium. Over 30 business buddies will be in full costumes to entertain our youth, all while giving out some treats,” Williams said. “And the kids will be able to get their Halloween photos on our holiday backdrop.”
The Longview Fire Department also will be on site with lights and candy, Williams said.
“A safe, controlled environment on this particular holiday is very attractive,” she said. “I hope people come out to enjoy it. I’m so excited about this community event.”
Longview-area Halloween activities
Graystone Haunted Manor, 13481 FM 968 W., Longview. 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 22-23 and 29-31 and Nov. 5-6. Tickets: $25 general admission, $35 VIP. Information: www.graystonehaunt.com .
Doc Wilkes House of Horrors, 1228 Market St., Longview. 7:30 p.m. to midnight Oct. 22-23 and 29-31 and Nov. 5-6. Tickets: $20 general admission, $25 VIP. Information: http://www.docwilkeshaunt.com/ .
Historic Haunts & Legends of Longview, Oct. 23, downtown Longview. Haunted Walking Tours, 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. Tickets: $20, available at eventbrite.com . Tours leave from Gregg County Historical Museum; Pumpkin Glow, 5 p.m. Admission: free. Information: gregghistorical.org/pumpkinglo ; Movie Night: “Hocus Pocus,” 7:30 p.m., VeraBank, 200 N. Fredonia St.; Costume contests for children and adults, 7 p.m., VeraBank. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
Halloween Fright Fest Concert Under the Stars, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows concert: “The Crystal Ball,” starring Paulette Goddard and Ray Milland, Oct. 23; “The Nutty Professor,” starring Jerry Lewis, Oct. 30.” Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $10, sold online at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918 2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
Spirits of Oakwood, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Guided walking tours of Tyler’s historical Oakwood Cemetery (corner of Palace and Oakwood). Attendees will “meet” eight “spirits” in period clothing speaking about people of interest buried on site. Cost: $10 adult; free for children 12 and younger accompanied by adult. Proceeds go toward repairs to aging cemetery monuments.
KilGORE Horror Movie Festival, Oct. 25-30, Dodson Auditorium, Kilgore College campus. A movie will be shown at 7:30 p.m. each day of the festival with a matinee at noon Oct. 30. Admission: $20 for a week’s pass, $4 for a single movie pass; $10 for a week’s pass for Kilgore College students, $2 for single movie pass. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Information: Dodson Auditorium Facebook page.
Fall Festival, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Kilgore High School gym, 711 N. Longview St., Kilgore. Includes photo booth, pumpkin egg race, face painting, cookie walk, mummy bowling, candy fishing, witch pitch, haunted hallway, special effects makeup, corn dive. Cost: Free.
Trunk or Treat & Costume Contest, benefiting Longview Dream Center, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Hosted by ADB & Sparklight, the event will include candy, games, food and prizes. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 653-1740.
Historic Downtown Kilgore Trick-or-Treat, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30. Includes candy handed out by community organizations and downtown merchants along East Main and Rusk streets, photo opportunities and costumes. Information: https://www.kilgoremainstreet.com/downtown-trick-or-treat .
Fall Fest, hosted by Pine Tree ISD, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30, Pirate Stadium, 3737 W. Loop 281, Longview. Featuring costume parade, free hot dogs, talent contest, games. Tickets: Available at each campus in bundles of 20 for $5 or 25 cents single at the festival. Tickets can be purchased at each campus in bundles of 20 for $5.
Trick or Treat on College Street, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31. Annual fall festival on the LeTourneau University campus in Longview, featuring a drive-thru experience with candy and treats.
Halloween Fall Fest, 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31, The Exchange, 314 E. Tyler St., Longview. Includes free food, indoor trick or treat, haunted hall, children’s costume contest. Information: (903) 309-3606.
Candy Crawl, 5 p.m. Oct. 31, Longview Mall. Offers families a fun, interactive location for children to show off their costumes and go trick-or-treating.
Halloween on the Square, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31, downtown Carthage. Trick-or-treating around the Square, featuring candy and surprises.